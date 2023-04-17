CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

CommScope Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $5.33 on Monday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 778,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

