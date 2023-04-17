Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.14%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

