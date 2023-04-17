Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,234,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

