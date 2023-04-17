Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,690 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

