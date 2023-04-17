General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after buying an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in General Motors by 72.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

