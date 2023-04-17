Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 143 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $115.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

