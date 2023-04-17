Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $292,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

