Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,656 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.