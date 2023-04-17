LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Increases Dividend to $1.21 Per Share

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.2053 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $196.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.07. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $197.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVMUY. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.60.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

