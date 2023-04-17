Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8352 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBERY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

About Geberit

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

Read More

