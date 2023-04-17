Spirit Airlines, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

