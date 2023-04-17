SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 2nd

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

SLRC opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $818.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. SLR Investment had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 34,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 50,443 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $785,397.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 138,365 shares of company stock worth $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.