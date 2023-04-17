Compass Diversified (CODI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on April 27th

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.7 %

Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at $142,735,242.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Stories

