CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.