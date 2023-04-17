Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

THQ opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

