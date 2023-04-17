Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

THQ opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.