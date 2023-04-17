Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 28th

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

