Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GIM opened at $4.30 on Monday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 487,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $2,494,458.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,597,813 shares in the company, valued at $197,620,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,662,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,282,948. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

