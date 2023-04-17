Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
FT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.12.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
