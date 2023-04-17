Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

FT opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

