Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $38.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $528.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. Argan has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Argan by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Argan by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Argan by 50.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following business segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

