Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $563,000 in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,062 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after buying an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 102,026 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Perficient

Perficient Price Performance

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.