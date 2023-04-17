Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

