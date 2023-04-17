Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,544 Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 250.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 283,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,020,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 116,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 10.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 442,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 30.5% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 203,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

