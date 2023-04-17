Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WFC opened at $39.64 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.