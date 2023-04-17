Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

