Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,137,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,534,000 after buying an additional 117,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC opened at $173.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

