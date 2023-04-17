Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.88 and its 200-day moving average is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.