Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,104 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

