Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

