Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.16 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

