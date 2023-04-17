McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $362.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.10. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

