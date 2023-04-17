Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO opened at $71.94 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.