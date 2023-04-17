Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.