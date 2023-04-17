Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

