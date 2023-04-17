Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,341 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

BMY stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

