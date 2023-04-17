Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

STZ stock opened at $228.23 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

