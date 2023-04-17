Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 178.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1,609.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $127.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

