Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,786 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.27.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares in the company, valued at $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,740,232. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $157.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

