Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Matador Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

