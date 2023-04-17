Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,608 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 922.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,132 shares of company stock worth $6,246,984 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ABC opened at $167.13 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

