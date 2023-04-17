DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 14,013 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock valued at $48,091,876 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Arista Networks stock opened at $163.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.