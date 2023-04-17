DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 320 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

