DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,838 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Best Buy by 43.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

