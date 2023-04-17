Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,389,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.