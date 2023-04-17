DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.69. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $117.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

