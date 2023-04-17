Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 21,824 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.28 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

