DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 79,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $2,022,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

