Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 15,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.42 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

