Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Decreased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

