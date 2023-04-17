Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Stock Up 1.6 %

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

MAR stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

