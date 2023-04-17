Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

